Naidu in Delhi to meet Union ministers after Europe trip

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet several Union ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Returning from a personal trip abroad with his family members, the Chief Minister will arrive at Delhi airport around midnight on Monday and proceed to the official residence at 1 Janpath, where he will stay.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Union ministers to discuss critical issues and ongoing projects concerning Andhra Pradesh. He will likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister, and the Minister for Law and Justice, among others.

After meeting the Union ministers, the Chief Minister will return to Amaravati on Tuesday night.

The Chief Minister went on a tour of Europe with family on April 16 to celebrate his 75th birthday which fell on April 20.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s meetings with Union ministers on Tuesday come at a time when he is pushing for the development of a mega city in Andhra Pradesh by expanding Amaravati through the merger of Tadepalli, Guntur, Mangalagiri, and Vijayawada. The Chief Minister is also considering acquiring another 30,000 acres of land for the Greenfield capital city. The TDP government is also planning to build an ‘international airport’ in Amaravati in over 5,000 acres on the lines of one in Hyderabad.