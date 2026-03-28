Naidu, Lokesh welcome Centre’s fuel duty cut

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed the Union government’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, calling it a “strong, people-centric move” aimed at protecting citizens from global pricevolatility.





In a post on X, Naidu said effective leadership is tested during challenging times and asserted that India is fortunate to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi providing stability amid evolving global conditions. He said the Centre’s decision would help shield the common man from fluctuations in international fuel prices and highlighted that India was prioritising citizens’ welfare even as several countries face rising fuel costs.

IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also welcomed the move, thanking the Prime Minister for what he described as a significant reduction in excise duties. Lokesh said the decision reflects the NDA government’s commitment to ensuring that the burden of rising fuel costs does not fall on the common and middle-class population. He termed the measure a step taken in public interest, particularly in the context of global uncertainties, including the impact of tensions in West Asia.

According to him, the reduction is aimed at providing immediate relief to citizens and stabilising fuel prices. He also said steps are being taken to ensure there are no disruptions in fuel supply.