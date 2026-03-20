Naidu marks Ugadi with Rs. 55.63 cr aid to the poor under CMRF

Vijayawada: Marking the Telugu new year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday gave top priority to welfare by signing his first official file of the day to extend financial assistance to the poor.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the Chief Minister signed a file at his camp office in Undavalli releasing Rs 55.63 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, benefiting 6,787 people. The assistance is expected to provide significant relief to economically distressed families, particularly those struggling with medical expenses.

Over the past 21 months since the formation of the government, the state has extended more than Rs 1,241 crore in financial and medical assistance through direct aid and Letters of Credit (LOCs), benefiting 1,36,240 poor individuals across Andhra Pradesh.

The government provided Rs 184 crore to 15,206 beneficiaries in 2024, Rs 889 crore to 1,03,568 beneficiaries in 2025, and Rs 169 crore to 17,466 beneficiaries so far in 2026. With the latest approval, the total number of beneficiaries has further increased.

Despite financial challenges, the Chief Minister has ensured that there is no shortage of funds for medical assistance to the poor, helping many families overcome financial hardships caused by healthcare expenses.

Earlier, priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the Kanaka Durga temple offered Ugadi blessings to the Chief Minister at his camp office. TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Durga temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna, and executive officer Seena Naik were present.