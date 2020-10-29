Naidu plea for Rs. 10 lakh ex gratia to Pedavagu victims

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed deep shock over the untimely death of six youths in Pedavagu stream in Velerupadu mandal in West Godavari district.

Naidu made a strong plea to the AP Government to give Rs. 10 lakh ex gratia to each of the family members of the deceased persons. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the young persons met with untimely death after stepping into the swirling waters of the rivulet at Vasanthawada village. The loss caused to their families due to their demise cannot be described in words. The youths who might have had a bright future met with an early death.

It may be recalled that 8 friends belonging to Bhudevipeta went out for 'Ammavari puja' and then 'vanabhojanam' (garden party). Afterwards, six of them stepped into the waters of Pedavagu stream for swimming. They got caught in a whirlpool and drowned. The tragedy left the local villagers in a state of shock and grief.