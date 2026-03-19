Naidu promises justice to Polavaram oustees

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday blamed the previous administration squarely for delaying the Polavaram Irrigation Project by six to seven years, saying the replacement of contractors and engineers derailed the progress and denied justice to the displaced families.

At a meeting with members of the families affected by the project at his camp office, Naidu released Rs 226.61 crore as the third installment under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

The payment, credited ahead of Ugadi, is part of a broader compensation push.

Naidu said compensation payments picked up only under the NDA coalition government. A sum of Rs 800 crore was released during Sankranti (January 2025), Rs 916 crore during Diwali, aside from Rs 226.61 crore released now for Ugadi. In total, Rs 1,943 crore has been paid to 26,149 displaced persons over 21 months, he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the project would have been completed by now if the changes effected by the previous regime had not been made. He gave a firm assurance that all the displaced persons will receive justice well before the project is completed.

Calling Polavaram the “lifeline of Andhra Pradesh”, Naidu said the project, along with river interlinking, will benefit the entire State. He promised that the government would “always stand by those who sacrificed land and homes” for the project.

The Chief Minister said damage to the diaphragm wall was fallout of past negligence. The new diaphragm wall, being built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, will be completed within a week, he said, adding that works have gained pace over the last 21 months.

Setting a firm political timeline, Naidu said the project would be completed within two months after next year’s Ugadi, and pledged to dedicate it to the nation before the Godavari Pushkarams.

Naidu noted that the Rampachodavaram constituency was reorganised into Polavaram district keeping in view the project and the displaced families. The State is executing the project with commitment despite it being a Central project, he observed.

The state government plans to resettle 38,068 people in Phase I. Of the 75 colonies meant for them, 26 are ready and 49 are under various stages of construction. Rehabilitation for those identified in 2022 is targeted by April 2027. Each family is being given Rs 3.5 lakh for house construction, while plot assistance has been raised to Rs 2 lakh. The state still needs to spend Rs 3,500 crore on rehabilitation and about Rs 5,000 crore to complete the project.

Naidu said the government is correcting past mistakes and ensuring transparent delivery of compensation. The Chief Minister accused the previous regime of ignoring displaced families even during floods and handling the project with indifference and arrogance. He said his government is focused on restoring dignity, not just paying compensation, and announced skill development training for displaced youth.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, chief secretary G Sai Prasad and senior R&R officials participated.