Naidu reviews LPG stocks amid Iran war crisis

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the LPG stock position and supply in the state in view of the global situation arising from the Iran–Israel conflict, directing officials to remain alert and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

The review was held during the district collectors’ conference at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on LPG availability and supply across the State.

Civil supplies secretary Saurabh Gaur informed the CM that there is no shortage of LPG at present and supplies are stable. He said the State currently has 1.61 crore domestic LPG connections and about 10 lakh commercial connections.

Gas supply is being maintained through major public sector oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Officials said the daily LPG demand in the state is around 4,000 metric tonnes, while 21,505 metric tonnes of stocks are available with oil marketing companies.

The CM directed officials to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to essential institutions such as schools and hospitals and to maintain coordination with the Government of India if any supply issues arise due to the international situation.

Naidu also announced the formation of a ministerial committee to monitor market conditions of LPG and certain horticultural products affected by the war situation.

The panel includes Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and finance minister Payyavula Keshav.

The CM instructed district collectors to closely monitor LPG distribution and prevent diversion of cylinders to the black market. He also asked them to remain vigilant and take immediate steps if any supply disruptions occur.

Naidu further directed collectors to identify alternative markets for agricultural products such as eggs and bananas, which could face export disruptions due to the war situation.

He said officials should continuously track developments through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and submit periodic reports to the government so that timely decisions can be taken. The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to focus on employment generation through skill development, asking ministers and MLAs to promote such initiatives widely.

He said departments should strengthen job opportunities through the state’s skill development platforms.

Naidu further stressed the need to accelerate logistics development, including the establishment of logistics parks and improved connectivity with railway networks.