Naidu seeks advocates' support to end YSRCP's 'atrocious' rule

Mangalagiri: TDP is a political party with national outlook and has created history in national politics, said former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

He was speaking after administering oath to the new members of the legal cell of the TDP. Naidu said that the TDP was the only regional outfit that had once played the major role of Opposition party in Parliament and was a partner in bringing in several reforms in the country.

Stating that the legal cell plays a crucial role in the functioning of the party, Naidu recalled that advocates played a key role in the struggle for Independence too. Democracy stands firmly on the four pillars, legislature, executive, judiciary and media, the TDP national president said and felt that the judiciary has the highest powers to correct any of the other three wings. On the occasion, Naidu sought the support of advocates to end the atrocious rule of the YSRCP.

He pointed out that Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who had earlier worked for the Legal Cell of the TDP has now been elevated as the member of Rajya Sabha. The TDP chief regretted that some tainted police officers were being given plum posts now. During the TDP regime, police officials with clean record were given key postings, he said. Naidu wondered why the State government had filed cases against the CBI sleuths who were conducting a probe into the murder of former Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

He also pointed out that it is for the first time in the history of the country that an MP was harassed in police custody. He also alleged that the police even threatened that same MP that he would be finished in custody. "Though that MP does not belong to our party we stood by him and the present situation in the State is so bad that the MP cannot enter his home in the State," Naidu remarked. He felt an immediate need to put an end to this kind of atrocious rule and called upon the advocates to play a major role in this regard.

Speaking on the State capital issue, Naidu recalled that none other than the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, had laid the foundation stone for the capital construction in Amaravati. As an Opposition leader even Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to the proposal of Amaravati being made the State capital. Surprisingly, Jagan has now changed his stand on the capital. Naidu clarified that only Parliament can take a decision on the State capital and the High Court also made this clear in its verdict.

Naidu wanted the advocates to form as a team in every Assembly constituency and fight against the false cases foisted against the local TDP leaders. He assured to provide good opportunities to advocates on the TDP returns to power.