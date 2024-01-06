Naidu to address public meeting in Allagadda on Jan 9

Nandyal: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu would address a massive public meeting at Allagadda town on January 9.

Disclosing this to the mediapersons here on Friday, Nandyal district TDP president Mallela Rajasekhar called upon people to take part in the meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success.

He said that time has come to teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP and end the autocratic rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, former Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy also held a meeting with the party district leaders in Allagadda. He said at least one lakh people from nook and corner of the undivided Kurnool district would be attending the meeting. Budda called upon the party leaders to ensure proper arrangements for the public meeting. Later the district-level leaders discussed about the party activities to be taken up.