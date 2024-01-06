Live
- Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka
- Kapu Ramachandra Reddy suits YSRCP, says will contest independent
- Ananya Panday’s Youthful Denim Delight: Crafting Effortless Street Style Statements
- World Day Of War Orphans 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ creates a record in USA; here are the details
- T-Series bags NTR’s ‘Devara’ audio rights
- Kamal Haasan ‘Thug Life’ is hitting sets from this date
- ‘Ayalaan’ trailer leaves an enduring mark
- Congress moves pawns to get hold of GWMC
- Ayodhya case litigant Ansari gets Ram temple invitation, says will attend
Just In
Naidu to address public meeting in Allagadda on Jan 9
- TDP leaders say about one lakh people will attend the meeting
- Nandyal district TDP president Mallela Rajasekhar says time has come to end the ‘autocratic rule’ of Y S Jagan
Nandyal: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu would address a massive public meeting at Allagadda town on January 9.
Disclosing this to the mediapersons here on Friday, Nandyal district TDP president Mallela Rajasekhar called upon people to take part in the meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success.
He said that time has come to teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP and end the autocratic rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
On the other hand, former Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy also held a meeting with the party district leaders in Allagadda. He said at least one lakh people from nook and corner of the undivided Kurnool district would be attending the meeting. Budda called upon the party leaders to ensure proper arrangements for the public meeting. Later the district-level leaders discussed about the party activities to be taken up.