Naidu to bankers: Expand MSME lending, prioritise SC/BC firms

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called on bankers to expand credit support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those run by members belonging to BC, SC, and ST communities, underlining that inclusive growth is essential for Andhra Pradesh’s overall development.

Chairing the 233rd and 234th State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meetings at the Secretariat soon after returning from Davos, Naidu reviewed the implementation of the 2025–26 annual credit plan, focusing on MSME and priority sector lending.

Bankers informed the Chief Minister that loans worth Rs 2.96 lakh crore had been disbursed to agriculture and allied sectors under the annual credit plan, including Rs 1,490 crore to tenant farmers. MSMEs received loans amounting to Rs 95,714 crore.

Stressing the importance of credibility in governance, Naidu said the previous administration had weakened financial systems by borrowing at high interest rates. “If there is credibility, loans can be raised at lower costs. That is why branding and trust are critical,” he observed. He revealed that loans worth Rs 2 lakh crore were eligible for rescheduling in the state, of which Rs 49,000 crore had already been restructured, resulting in savings of Rs 1,108 crore.

The Chief Minister sought bankers’ cooperation to promote natural farming, renewable energy projects, and MSMEs. He said loans should be provided on a large scale to SCs, STs and BCs to reduce economic disparities. “The government and banks must stand together as a support system for MSMEs,” he remarked.

Naidu said no citizen should be forced to borrow from private moneylenders and urged banks to ensure easy access to institutional credit. He asked bankers to show greater initiative in lending to renewable energy projects, noting that DISCOMs are providing counter-guarantees.

The Chief Minister reiterated plans to develop Amaravati as a financial hub and asked banks to expedite the construction of offices for 15 institutions whose foundation stones were recently laid. He called for strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations on the lines of DWCRA groups and resolving loan issues related to TIDCO housing projects.

Naidu urged banks to reduce charges on DWCRA accounts and suggested introducing QR-code-based bank accounts, like pattadar passbooks. He also proposed inviting district collectors to SLBC meetings.

The meeting also reviewed support for startups through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, with Union Bank donating Rs 10 crore from its CSR funds and several banks backing spoke hubs across the state. Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Kondapalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, senior RBI and NABARD officials, bank representatives and National SC, ST Commission Directors attended the meeting.