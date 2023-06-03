Naidu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi Today

Vijayawada: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is going to Delhi this evening. He would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This sudden airdash to Delhi assumes high political importance as speculations are rife that apart from discussing the present political situation in country they may discuss the possibility of alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections. It may be mentioned here that recently Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan had also met BJP leaders and explained about the need for joint contest by TDP Jana Sena and Bjp.

Amit shah would be visiting Vizag on January 8 where he would give directions to the state unit on how to gear up for Assembly elections. In the backdrop of this, Naidus visit to Delhi assumes importance.





