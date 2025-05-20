Naidu to offer silk robes to Goddess Gangamma in Kuppam on May 21

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit his constituency of Kuppam twice this month for two significant occasions. On May 21, the Chief Minister will offer silk robes to Goddess Gangamamba at Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba temple in Pathapeta as part of the annual jatara celebrations. This visit will be followed by another on May 25, when he will return along with his family to take part in the housewarming ceremony of his newly built residence.

In anticipation of the CM’s May 21 visit, Government Whip and MLC Dr K Srikanth, district Collector Sumit Kumar, and district SP VN Manikanta Chandolu reviewed the preparatory arrangements on Monday. As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol, officials inspected the helipad site at Dravidian University Grounds in Gudupalli mandal. Discussions included setting up barricades, sanitation measures, and other related logistical arrangements.

Later, the team visited Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba temple and discussed traffic regulation and crowd control measures with temple chairman Ravichandra Babu. Special attention is being given to managing the large crowds expected during the silk robe offering ceremony by the Chief Minister.

TTD Trust Board member V Santharam, AR Additional SP Nanda Kishore, PRSE Chandrasekhar Reddy, District Transport Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, Kuppam RDO Srinivasa Raju, AR DSP Mahaboob Basha, and Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Rao were among the officials who took part in the ASL review and planning activities.