Naidu to speak at Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address a high-level session at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday. He will speak on the theme “Technology, Governance and the Future.”

The Raisina Dialogue, widely regarded as India’s premier global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, is jointly organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. Since its launch in 2016, the forum has emerged as one of the world’s influential strategic platforms.

The 2026 edition, themed ‘Saskāra-Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement,’ will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with keynote remarks by Alexander Stubb. About 2,700 participants from over 110 countries are attending the event.

During his address, Naidu is expected to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s experience in technology-driven governance, digital public services and data-based policymaking, while outlining the State’s plans to become a global hub for innovation, AI ecosystems, data centres and advanced manufacturing.