Naidu upholds ‘Equal Before God’ principle in Tirumala visits

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu consistently followed the practice of seeking darshan through the general queue at Tirumala, despite being entitled to protocol-based entry, underscoring his stated belief that “all are equal before God.”

Lord Sri Venkateswara is regarded as the family deity of the Naidu family, and the Chief Minister has, on several occasions, spoken about his deep personal faith and the role of divine grace in his life.

As per established protocol, a sitting Chief Minister is eligible for Mahadwara Darshan, which allows entry through a special route. However, barring official occasions such as the annual Brahmotsavams, when he presents traditional silk robes to the deity, Naidu has regularly chosen to use the common queue complex along with other devotees.

Officials said that the Chief Minister’s visits through the general queue also serve a functional purpose, enabling him to personally assess facilities available to pilgrims.

During such visits, he reviews arrangements related to prasadam distribution, drinking water, sanitation, and overall crowd management within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) system. Inputs gathered during these visits are often used to suggest improvements and address shortcomings in devotee services.

The Naidu family has also maintained a long-standing association with the Annadanam Trust, which provides free meals to devotees at Tirumala.

The trust, strengthened during the tenure of N T Rama Rao, continues to serve thousands of pilgrims daily at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex.Since the birth of his grandson Devansh, Naidu has been making annual contributions to the Annadanam scheme in his name, with donations made consistently over the years.

The Chief Minister’s approach to Tirumala visits reflects a blend of personal faith and administrative oversight, combining religious observance with on-ground review of public facilities.