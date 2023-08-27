Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao family arrives in Delhi, to attend unveiling ceremony of Rs. 100 coin tomorrow

The family members of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao arrived in Delhi to attend the release of a commemorative one hundred rupee coin featuring NTR. The event will be graced by the Indian President, Draupadi Murmu, who will unveil the coin.



The central government has extended invitations to NTR's family members, and TDP leader Chandrababu will also be present and planned to reach Delhi tonight. Chandrababu intends to file a complaint with the Central Election Commission regarding the issue of fake votes in Andhra Pradesh.



NTR's sons, daughters, and their respective families will be in attendance. There is speculation that Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram will also be present, although this is not confirmed. Additionally, several celebrities who were associated with NTR have been invited to the event.



The NTR coin developed by the central government to commemorate NTR's centenary celebrations, is a 100 rupee coin with a diameter of 44 mm. It is composed of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc. One side of the coin features three lions and the Ashoka Chakra, while the other side showcases NTR's picture with "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satajayanti" printed in Hindi below it. The coin is marked with the years 1923-2023 to signify NTR's centenary celebrations.