Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Sudhir program today

Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLA Candidate Dr. Dara Sudhir's visit details today. Dara Sudhir will be visiting the 24th Ward and 3 Wards of Nandikotkur Town. The visit is scheduled for 10 am. We kindly request the presence of the Vice Chairman, Councillors, Co-op members, YCP party main leaders, public representatives, and workers to attend this program.

Please note that the meeting point for this visit is near Councilor Chand Bhasha's house at 10:00 am.