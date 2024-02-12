Live
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
Just In
Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Sudhir program today
Highlights
Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLA Candidate Dr. Dara Sudhir's visit details today.
Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLA Candidate Dr. Dara Sudhir's visit details today. Dara Sudhir will be visiting the 24th Ward and 3 Wards of Nandikotkur Town. The visit is scheduled for 10 am. We kindly request the presence of the Vice Chairman, Councillors, Co-op members, YCP party main leaders, public representatives, and workers to attend this program.
Please note that the meeting point for this visit is near Councilor Chand Bhasha's house at 10:00 am.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS