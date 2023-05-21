Nandyal: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has properties worth Rs 1L crore, alleges Nara Lokesh

Banaganapalle (Nandyal) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Saturday termed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’ rule as ‘psycho rule.’

Addressing a huge public meeting during his Yuva Galam padayatra at Banaganapalle, Lokesh felt that he was fortunate enough to have his padayatra on the holy land to which the great saint Sri Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy belonged.

The Yuva Galam is the voice of the people and their strength, Lokesh said and pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu during his rule ensured adequate drinking water facility in the region.

Lambasting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for describing himself as a poor leader, Lokesh asked as to how a person who owns property worth Rs one lakh crore can call himself as poor.

“Jagan has one palace in Bengaluru, one in Hyderabad, one in Tadepalli, one in Idupulapaya and now he is building one more palace in Visakhapatnam,” the TDP national leader said and added that besides these palaces, the Chief Minister has cement companies, power plants and media houses. “I am throwing a challenge to Jagan. Distribute Rs 90,000 crore worth of properties to the poor and then I agree that he is poor,” he observed.