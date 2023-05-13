Nandyal: High Court verdict on GO 1 a victory for democracy says Nara Lokesh

Krishnaraopeta (Nandyal) : The quashing of the GO 1 by the High Court once again proved that democracy has ultimately succeeded on the factionist rule in the state, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Friday. On learning of the High Court order during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh’s immediate reaction is that the Ambedkar’s Constitution has once again proved beyond doubt that the Raja Reddy constitution is not valid. “Democracy ultimately won against the faction regime,” he felt.

Earlier, during his padayatra Lokesh met women farm workers at Krishnaraopet of Nandikotkur Assembly constituency in Nandyal district who complained to him that with the huge increase in the prices of essential commodities they were finding it difficult to make both ends meet with the meagre wages that they are earning on daily basis. Observing that the prices of all essentials have gone up during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh promised them that as soon as the TDP forms the government the prices of all commodities will be brought down.

When a woman, Chinnakka of Tummuluru said that her pension has been stopped 10 months ago as her son, who is staying in Hyderabad owns a four-wheeler, Lokesh expressed surprise. “How can the pension of this woman be stopped as her son, who is in Hyderabad, owns a car,” he asked.

Observing that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is adopting a vengeful attitude towards Muslim minorities, he told the representatives of the community, who met him that all the welfare schemes that were in force earlier will be relaunched. At Krishnaraopet, the local cotton farmers said that they are not getting back even their investments on cotton crop and the government too is not giving any subsidies.

Later, at Pamulapadu, Lokesh interacted with SC community representatives wherein he promised to provide self-employment facilities for all the SC youth. The coming TDP government will also ensure that quality education is extended to the children of the community and all these issues will be included in the party’s election manifesto, Lokesh maintained.

Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra is getting huge response from all sections of people in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Hundreds of people throng to see and meet him. After meeting Lokesh, they pour out their woes. Lokesh is assuring to render justice to all immediately after the TDP forms government.