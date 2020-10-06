Nandyal: Kin of deceased attack doctors in private hospital

Kurnool: Irate family members of a youth, who allegedly died due to doctor's negligence, resorted to attack the doctors of a private hospital at Nandyal. According to information, one Nagaraju,35, a resident of Amadala village Koilkuntla mandal, has suffered a leg fracture in a road accident five year ago. Despite taking treatment, he did not get relief and the family members admitted him at SunRise hospital for treatment on October 1.

The doctors after conducting a series of tests have said that the leg has to be amputated else it would cost his life. The doctors informed family members giving anesthesia was also pose health risk as the patient has heart complaints. After the consent of family members, the doctors kept the patient under observation.



However, all of a sudden, Nagaraju developed stomach pain on Sunday and he was immediately shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Unfortunately, he breathed his last. The family members, irked over Nagaraju's death, have lost temper and broke open the doors of ICU and assaulted the doctors.

For some time, tense situation prevailed at the hospital. Acting on tip-off, two town police rushed to the hospital and brought the situation under control. The family members alleged the negligence of doctors led to the death of Nagaraju.

Police registered a case under relevant sections.