Nandyal: MLA Shilpa Chakarapani Reddy assures all support to rain-hit banana farmers

Mahanandi (Nandyal): YSRCP Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakarapani Reddy on Saturday assured the banana farmers, who incurred huge loss due to recent unseasonal rains, that the government will standby them and will pay compensation for the damage.

Inspecting the villages in Mahanandi mandal where the banana crop was totally devastated in the recent unseasonal rains that lashed the mandal on Wednesday and Thursday, the MLA directed the agriculture and horticulture department officials to estimate the crop damage and prepare a proposal at the earliest. The MLA first inspected Bukkapuram village and spoke to the farmers and enquired about their crop investment and others. The farmers poured out their woes and urged him to save them from the loss. The farmers said that they have borrowed huge debts to raise the crop. The farmers said the yield was good and at the time of harvesting the unexpected damage had occurred. They even do not have the crop insurance facility to claim loss, said the farmers.

The farmers said that if they do not get any support from the government then there is no other way except taking extreme steps. After going through the plight of farmers, the MLA assured them that the government will standby them at this hour of need.

After speaking to Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the MLA also spoke to the District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon. He ordered the collector and officials of agriculture and horticulture department to estimate the crop damage. The MLA further said that he will take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will strive to do justice to the farmers. He gave a warning to the officials of taking stringent action if they show any negligent role in estimating the crop damage.

Later the MLA also visited M Thimmapuram, Alli Nagaram, Sri Nagaram and Gopavaram villages and inspected the crop damage.