Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Nandyal

Kurnool: A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death at YSR Nagar in Nandyal on Wednesday late night. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Devi. According to Nandyal Rural Circle Inspector Diwakar Reddy, the couple Venkata Ramudu and Bharati along with their daughter Lakshmi Devi residing at YSR Nagar.

Venkata Ramudu had an illegal affair with one Susheela of the same colony. With regard to the issue, the family members of Venkata Ramudu and Susheela have quarreled on several occasions. Even on Wednesday, the family members of Bharati who did not find Venkata Ramudu at their house despite late hours and suspected him to be staying at Susheela's house. Lakshmi Devi accompanied with her mother Bharati went to Susheela's house and enquired about Venkata Ramudu. Soon both Susheela and Bharati indulged in verbal war, which led to physical fight. Susheela in a fit of rage rushed into her house and stabbed Lakshmi Devi with a sharp knife.

The eight -month old pregnant Lakshmi Devi fell on the ground and breathed her last on the spot. With the unexpected incident, the other family members were in a state of shock. They immediately informed the police. Acting on tip-off, the police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of offence. Based on the complaint lodged by the family members, a case under relevant sections was filed and took up investigation. In another incident, a five-month pregnant woman was raped at a village in Banaganapalle mandal on Thursday.