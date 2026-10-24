Nandyal SP inspects nomination centres

Nandyal: District SP Suneel Sheoran on Friday inspected the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC nomination process on the third day. He visited nomination centre at Nandyal College and centres in Sirivella and Rudravaram. He directed police to remain fully alert, maintain tight security and continuously monitor the situation through CCTV cameras, using drones if required for surrounding areas.

The SP advised strict adherence to election rules to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. He prohibited unnecessary gatherings, rallies or large groups of supporters near the centres and clarified that only authorised vehicles and permitted individuals would be allowed entry. Appealing to the public and representatives to act responsibly, Suneel urged full cooperation with police and warned that any violation of rules would invite legal action.