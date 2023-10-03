Family members met Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani, and TDP Politburo member Nimmakayala Chinarajappa met him in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as part of Mulakat on Tuesday morning. It is reported that they spoke to Chandrababu about the Satyameva Jayate Deeksha organized by the party across the state and in Delhi. They explained to Babu that there was a good response to this initiative not only across the state but also nationally.

Chandrababu seems to have discussed with Rajappa about bringing the government's anti-people policies and dictatorial tendencies to the people more efficiently. They chatted with Chandrababu Naidu for 30 minutes. Chandrababu gave instructions on taking the movement forward.