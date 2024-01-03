Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles TDP activist family in Vizianagaram, hands over Rs. 3 lakh cheque

Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the family of TDP activist Korada Apparao in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. Unable to withstand Chandrababu's arrest, Apparao died of a heart attack on September 10 last year. Due to this, there was sadness in that family.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the victim's family on Wednesday and consoled the family members. Apparao's wife Padmavathi and son Jayanthi spoke to them and learned about their problems.

She handed over Rs. 3 lakhs cheque to the family and assured that the Telugu Desam Party will always be there.



