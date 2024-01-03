Live
- Akali Dal to hold Punjab Bachao Yatra from Feb 1
- ONGC wins 7 of 10 oil exploration blocks put up for bidding
- Verbal Spat Between TMC And BJP Escalates Over Pending MNREGA Funds In West Bengal
- Congress Alleges BJP's Attempt To Replicate Godhra Incident In Karnataka Amid Ayodhya Protests
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former MP Chief Minister, Renames New Home 'Mama ka Ghar' In Symbolic Gesture
- Odisha CM inaugurates Lower Suktel Irrigation project
- SC issues notice to Centre, 11 states on PIL highlighting caste-based discrimination in jail manuals
- Nitish a vastly experienced leader, capable of becoming PM: Cong leader
- Technical Glitch Observed in Private Aircraft
- Araku Coffee won ODOP Award
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles TDP activist family in Vizianagaram, hands over Rs. 3 lakh cheque
Highlights
Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the family of TDP activist Korada Apparao in Vizianagaram on Wednesday
Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the family of TDP activist Korada Apparao in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. Unable to withstand Chandrababu's arrest, Apparao died of a heart attack on September 10 last year. Due to this, there was sadness in that family.
Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the victim's family on Wednesday and consoled the family members. Apparao's wife Padmavathi and son Jayanthi spoke to them and learned about their problems.
She handed over Rs. 3 lakhs cheque to the family and assured that the Telugu Desam Party will always be there.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS