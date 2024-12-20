Nara Bhuvaneshwari to meet women of Vengatupalli and Booduguru villages today

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is currently in the midst of a four-day visit to Kuppam, Chittoor district, continuing her outreach efforts on Friday, the second day of her trip.

On Friday morning, Bhuvaneshwari met with local residents at the PS Medical College, where she received numerous requests and concerns from the public. Her schedule for the day includes a series of face-to-face interactions specifically aimed at empowering women in the local communities.

Beginning at 10:30 am, she will hold discussions with women from Vengatupalli village, followed by an engagement with residents of Adivasi Booduguru village from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm. In the afternoon, she is set to converse with women in Gundla Madugu village from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, and later, she will interact with women in DK Pally under Kuppam municipality at 6:00 pm.

Bhuvaneshwari's visit underscores her commitment to addressing the concerns of the local populace and fostering developmental dialogues within the community.