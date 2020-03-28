Nara Chandrababu Naidu calls for stepping up of Covid-19 testing facilities

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for enhancing coronavirus testing facilities in both Andhra Pradesh as well as in the country as they would play a crucial role in identifying the symptoms of the disease and precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the ailment.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Naidu said South Korea was well equipped to complete the one test in 7 minutes to identify the disease.

In Andhra Pradesh, he said we have only four laboratories for more than five crore population. Each laboratory has the capacity to test maximum of 60 samples a day, if they function round-the-clock, Naidu said.

"That means, only 240 samples can be tested in a day in our state," Naidu pointed out criticising the state government for negligence in establishing the laboratories.

He appealed to both the state and the Central governments to enforce quarantine procedures and lockdowns perfectly without any compromise considering the looming threat from the coronavirus epidemic.

The TDP chief called upon the people to cooperate with the officials, civic staff and frontline warriors at a time when too much harm was already done due to lack of tough quarantine of foreign returnees and affected persons in the initial days of virus attack.

He said that there would be no better decisions than Janata Curfew and 21-day national lockdown but the disease trends so far showed that new cases are still being reported from all over the country.

As of now, only the spread of virus is controlled and the next focus of the governments should be to come out with new ideas for handling the situation after the end of lockdown on April 14, Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said that complete data should be made ready on number of foreign returnees, their isolation, testing and the precautionary measures being taken.

Stating that it is not a time for politics, Naidu said that the governments and the people should set aside minor differences and put up a united fight against the disease.

He appealed to all the State governments to take care of people belonging to other states as a mark of goodwill in these tough times.

The AP government should spend money and extend all help to even those Andhrites who are facing hardships in other parts of the country and the world, he said and added the government should respect the sentiments of people living outside the state as they should also follow the same guidelines.

Naidu expressed concern over the plight of poor families who would not be able to come out of their homes to earn their livelihood in these days of lockdown.

The Central government has given a liberal package and the State government should also give Rs 5,000 cash assistance to each poor family, he demanded.

Naidu said that the opposition parties should come out and take part in the confidence building activities in these hard times.

More importantly, doctors, health workers and all frontline warriors should be given masks, gloves, sanitisers and all required equipment, Naidu said.