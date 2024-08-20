Nara Lokesh Addresses Public Issues in "Praja Darbar", orders staff to resolve land disputes

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh continues his commitment to addressing the concerns of citizens since the establishment of the coalition government in the state. On the 28th day, he hosted a "Prajadarbar" at his residence in Undavalli, where a large number of people from Mangalagiri and various regions of the state gathered to voice their issues.

During the event, Minister Lokesh focused particularly on the increasing appeals related to land disputes, urging his staff to coordinate effectively with the relevant departments to ensure swift resolutions. He listened attentively to the grievances presented by the attendees and assured them of his dedication to resolving their appeals.

In a heartwarming gesture, a group of 40 elderly individuals from Pedavadlapudi donated Rs. 28,000 for the construction of Amaravati, which they presented during the "Prajadarbar." Minister Lokesh expressed his gratitude and congratulated the senior citizens for their generous contribution.