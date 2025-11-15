Nara Lokesh Advocates for AI Integration at CII Conference in Visakhapatnam

The second day of the CII conference in Visakhapatnam featured a discussion on the topic of 'AI - Jobs in the Future', with Minister Nara Lokesh voicing his optimism about the role of artificial intelligence in job creation. He stated, “I believe that every industrial revolution will create more jobs.”

Lokesh highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is adopting a three-pronged approach to embrace AI: reskilling, redefinition, and reimagining. He announced the development of a platform dedicated to skills enhancement, asserting that “Artificial intelligence is not a threat to humanity; it will shape humanity.”

The Minister emphasised the pivotal role of the IT sector in fostering entrepreneurial growth, particularly in areas such as food processing. “We aim to help business owners increase their earnings from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh per month, and those earning Rs. 5 lakh to reach Rs. 25 lakh,” he explained. He reiterated that achieving these milestones is essential for propelling the state towards a $2.4 trillion economy.

Concluding his address, Nara Lokesh expressed the government's eagerness to collaborate with local entrepreneurs, stating, “We are ready to bring about structural reforms.”