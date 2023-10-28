Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh and Bhuvaneshwari meets Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail
RAJAHMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Nara Bhuvaneshwari met former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu today in Rajahmundry Central Jail as part of Mulakat. It is learned that the Nara Lokesh would brief Chandrababu Naidu on the legal aspects going on in the courts.
The TDP Chief and Nara Lokesh would also discuss on the current political situation in Telangana ahead of Assembly elections. The duo likely to discuss on the contesting of polls along with Telangana TDP president Kasani Gyaneshwar who also met Chandrababu Naidu.
On the other hand, Chandrababu will give directions to Lokesh on the strategy to be implemented during the framing the TDP-Jana Sena manifesto.
Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister's several petitions were pending in the courts. The interim bail petition was posted to Monday while the verdict on the CDR petition filed by Naidu's lawyers will delivered on October 32. The remaining quash petition and other bail petition in various cases were adjourned to next month.