Nara Lokesh announces establishment of seniority list for teachers and reforms in education sector

Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that for the first time in Andhra Pradesh's history, a seniority list for teachers will be established, accompanied by the introduction of a special law governing their transfers. Emphasizing the crucial role teachers play in the education system, Lokesh asserted that a heavy burden on educators hinders their ability to effectively teach.

The Minister criticized the previous government for its failure to deliver on its promises, including the establishment of International Baccalaureate (IB) schools, which he claimed had cost Rs. 5 crores but fell short of producing results. Highlighting his commitment to improving educational standards, Lokesh advocated for the 'One - One Teacher' policy, currently implemented in 1,400 schools, with plans to extend it to 10,000 institutions across the state.

In addition to these measures, the government is set to introduce reforms aimed at reducing student backpack weight and providing quality uniforms. Lokesh called for collective efforts from all sections of society to drive reforms in the education sector, expressing confidence that with collaboration, Andhra Pradesh could become a model for the nation.