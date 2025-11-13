Nara Lokesh announces major Renewable Energy investment in AP

In a significant development for the renewable energy sector in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh has announced that Renew will make a substantial investment of Rs 82,000 crores. This marks Renew's return to the region after a five-year hiatus from the Andhra Pradesh market.

The investment aims to strengthen the entire renewable energy value chain, encompassing cutting-edge technological advancements in solar ingot and wafer manufacturing, along with project development, green hydrogen production, and related sustainable molecules.

During his announcement, Lokesh expressed his enthusiasm for Renew's commitment to the state and welcomed Sumant Sinha and his team from ReNewCorp to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam.