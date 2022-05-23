Nara Lokesh attends Vijayawada Court, slams AP govt. says it can't cause any harm to him

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has once again lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that the latter can't cause any harm to him. Nara Lokesh on Monday appeared before the Vijayawada First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in a case pertaining to breach of covid rules when he came to the ACB court in support of TDP state president Atchennaidu during his arrest in 2020.



However, the police registered a case against Lokesh for violating the covid rules. Lokesh personally appeared in court as part of the trial and was accompanied by former minister Kollu Ravindra. However, there was some tension during Lokesh's appearance in court. Police blocked roads and TDP leaders. Nara Lokesh was outraged by the attitude of the police.



Speaking to media on the occasion, Lokesh said 14 cases were filed against him and challenged to file another 10 cases if required. He came to the court because he had not done anything wrong and commented that he did not take adjournments like CM Jagan. Lokesh said that he is ready for the discussion on the corruption allegations made against him since 2016.