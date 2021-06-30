Nara Lokesh describes Disha app downloads a diversionary tactic

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of trying to divert the attention of the people instead of making proper efforts to nab the culprits involved in the Sitanagaram gang rape.



Lokesh said that the Chief Minister was issuing fake advertisements on the Disha app download while his regime failed to arrest the miscreants even 10 days after the ghastly incident. How can Jagan Reddy rescue crores of sisters and women in the State when he could not do justice for his own sisters, Sharmila and Suneeta, he asked.

In a statement here, Lokesh demanded the Chief Minister to explain to the public as to why his government failed to prevent the Sitanagaram gang rape which happened within close vicinity of the CM's residence. In the name of the Disha app, the government was only releasing crores of rupees worth advertisements to his own newspaper and media.

The TDP MLC said that as of now, one sister of the Chief Minister was staying in Telangana due to lack of security and another sister was knocking the doors of police stations due to threat to her life.

Lokesh asked whether it was not a fact that the culprits in the Sitanagaram gang rape were roaming in the vicinity of the CM's residence. Instead of doing justice to the gang rape victim, the YSRCP government began a false drama in the name of mass download of Disha app, he remarked.

Lokesh slammed the Chief Minister for starting a 'publicity stunt' in the name of Disha App which was unveiled in 2020 itself when the still-unapproved Disha Act was announced.