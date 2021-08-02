Nara Lokesh lambasts YSRCP government for not fulfilling poll promise

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday strongly criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not fulfilling its election promise to increase pensions for 'Avva Tatalu' (aged people) even after entering third year of its rule.



Lokesh asked why the Chief Minister failed to stand by his promise to pay the old-age pensions to 5 lakh beneficiaries on August 1 itself. Every month, delay was being caused in the name of some technical problem or other. If the Chief Minister had the will, it would not be that difficult.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked why the government stopped after hiking just Rs 250 when it had promised to increase the old-age pension to Rs 3,000 gradually. Where was the need for running around others for loans when Jagan Reddy himself had huge ill-gotten wealth? A 10 per cent of J-tax collections would be enough to immediately fulfill the promise on old age pensions, he said.

He condemned the beating up of a common man by an SI in Nellore district just for not wearing a mask. The SI kept beating the man with his legs at Adurupalli centre in Chejerla mandal. No action was taken against the SI since he used the oppressive and unlawful 'YSRCP sections' in place of IPC sections, Lokesh alleged.

What punishment the police should give to the Chief Minister who was not wearing the mask as a habit, the TDP leader asked.

Lokesh deplored that under the YSRCP rule, the police were perpetrating suppression on the people.

He recalled that Dalit youth Kiran Kumar was beaten to death in Chirala for not wearing a mask. No action was taken against the police who caused his death even after one year, he pointed out.