Nara Lokesh lays foundation for Sagar Defence Shipyard in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for Sagar Defence Engineering Industry in Juvvaladinne. The project aims to develop an autonomous maritime shipyard, with an initial investment of Rs. 45 crore in the first phase, creating over 750 jobs.

Sagar Defence, a Mumbai-based firm specialising in unmanned marine surface vehicles, is already collaborating with India’s Navy’s IDEX and other security agencies. The new facility will focus on developing intelligence maritime systems, sensors, and command control technologies. The shipyard is expected to play a vital role in future naval operations, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence sector.