  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Nara Lokesh lays foundation for Sagar Defence Shipyard in Nellore

  • Created On:  12 March 2026 5:32 PM IST
Nara Lokesh lays foundation for Sagar Defence Shipyard in Nellore
X

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for Sagar Defence Engineering Industry in Juvvaladinne. The project aims to develop an autonomous maritime shipyard, with an initial investment of Rs. 45 crore in the first phase, creating over 750 jobs.

Sagar Defence, a Mumbai-based firm specialising in unmanned marine surface vehicles, is already collaborating with India’s Navy’s IDEX and other security agencies. The new facility will focus on developing intelligence maritime systems, sensors, and command control technologies. The shipyard is expected to play a vital role in future naval operations, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence sector.

Tags

Nara LokeshSagar Defence ShipyardNelloreAndhra Pradesh defence industryMaritime technology India
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Free psychological therapy offered for Gulf expats amid West Asia tensions

Free psychological therapy offered for Gulf expats amid West Asia tensions

National News

More
Share it
X