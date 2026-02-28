Nara Lokesh lays stone for Blue Jet Pharma Plant near Sitapalem in Rambilli

The foundation stone for the new Blue Jet Healthcare pharmaceutical manufacturing facility was laid near Sitapalem in Rambilli Mandal, with Minister Nara Lokesh in attendance. During the event, the Minister highlighted that numerous industries are now considering Andhra Pradesh following the coalition government’s rise to power, including a significant pharmaceutical plant in Uttarandhra.

Minister Lokesh noted that Blue Jet holds a distinguished position within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. He announced that the government has allocated 102.48 acres of land for the project, which will be developed in three rapid phases. The initiative aims to generate employment opportunities for local youth.

The project, estimated to cost Rs. 2,300 crore, will be constructed on the designated land area. Once completed, the facility is expected to create approximately 1,750 jobs, supporting the local economy and employment growth