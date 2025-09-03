Nara Lokesh lays stone for Potti Sriramulu Memorial in Amaravati

Minister Nara Lokesh has inaugurated the foundation stone for a significant new memorial in the Amaravati area, dedicated to the legacy of Potti Sriramulu. The project will feature a striking 58-foot bronze statue, alongside an auditorium, a museum, and a memorial garden, all constructed across an area of 6.8 acres.

The commemorative work is being carried out under the auspices of the Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust and is situated between Tullur and Pedaparimi. Prominent attendees at the foundation-laying ceremony included Ministers TG Bharat and Narayana, as well as MLAs Shravan and Kolikipudi Srinivas, and Arya Vysya Corporation Chairman Dundi Rakesh.

This initiative aims to honour the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu and is expected to become a key landmark in the region.