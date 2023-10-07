Nara Lokesh likely to go to Delhi to meet legal experts ahead of hearing of Naidu's quash petition

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh who met Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail on Friday is all set to head to Delhi once again on Saturday to meet with legal experts in the Supreme Court to discuss the arguments related to the quash petition, which are likely to be held on Monday.



TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh clarified that they are not worried about Chandrababu Naidu's health, but have doubts about his security in the Central Prison. Chandrababu Naidu is a person who takes full care of his health, he said. Lokesh said that SP had received a threatening letter in the name of Maoists that they would attack the jail and, there is information that a drone had flown inside the jail compound. Lokesh reminds the media that Naxalites and the Ganja criminals are also in this jail.



After the meeting, Lokesh spoke to the media outside the prison. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was kept in judicial remand for 28 days by managing the systems even though neither Chandrababu nor his family members did anything wrong.

The TDP ex-minister was to Delhi ever since the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and arrived in Rajahmundry on Thursday to have a mulakat with his father. Meanwhile, the hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's bail and custody petition are completed and the judgement is reserved. The verdict will be delivered on Monday.