Nara Lokesh slams at YS Jagan, says will visit every house in the state despite cases

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed his displeasure over YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for filing cases against him. "Consulting farmers, fighting on behalf of farmers, demanding justice for farmers is a crime in view of YS Jagan, since there are no sections to prosecute this, filing the cases against violating the rules and driving a tractor," Lokesh fumed. The former minister alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is stopping him from meeting the flood affected people and made clear that no matter how many cases are filed he would visit the victims.









Earlier, a case was registered against Telugu Desam Party national general secretary MLC Nara Lokesh at the Akividu police station in West Godavari district on Monday. Police said Lokesh was unaware of the roads there and drove a tractor in the flood-hit areas, causing an accident, which led to casualties. A case has been registered against Lokesh under various sections of IPC 279,184, 54A, Epidemic Act. Police have also registered a case of non-compliance with covid rules.

Nara Lokesh who was to West Godavari district to console rain affected farmers drove a tractor at Akividu Mandal Siddapuram. At this point the tractor lost control and plunged into the canal while the MLA Manthena Ramaraju alerted and controlled the tractor. The security personnel and the TDP cadre who were with him breathed in a sigh of relief as no danger took place. Police registered a case after the incident.