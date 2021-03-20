Nara Lokesh slams Jagan's 'surrender' to Centre

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing to question the Central government on the issue of fulfilment of promises made to Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh said that the AP voters had elected 22 YSRCP MPs in the hope of getting justice but eventually all those MPs just stood silently with their heads bowing before Delhi. There was nothing that the Chief Minister and his party 22 MPs could achieve for the state from the Centre in the past 21 months.

In a statement here, Lokesh called upon the voters of Tirupati not to elect a dumb YSRCP MP once again. The evidence so far proved that the YSRCP MPs served their own selfish interests but never worked for the common good of the AP people. If TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was elected, she would provide a questioning voice on behalf of the AP people. She would raise the state's pertinent issues in the Parliament, he said.

Earlier, Lokesh vowed that the TDP leaders and cadres would continue their relentless fight till the undemocratic and faction-driven regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy would bite the dust. He condemned the death of TDP activist Garikapati Krishna Rao after he suffered injuries in the hands of the YSRCP mobs at Lakkarajugarlapadu village in Sattenapalli rural mandal. The TDP activist succumbed to bleeding injuries during treatment in a Hyderabad hospital.