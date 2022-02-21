Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP's 'unsparing attacks' on police

Mangalagiri: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday expressed concern over the manner in which the ruling YSRCP activists were publicly misbehaving and threatening the police in the State.

Lokesh asked, "Who would come to the rescue of the common public, when the protectors of law are becoming the victims of miscreants

and goondas?"

In a statement here, Lokesh condemned the YSRCP activists' latest attack on a police constable in Visakhapatnam district.

He alleged that the ruling party miscreants were in a drunken condition when they misbehaved with the constable. "They put biryani and liquor on the seat of the constable's vehicle while celebrating a party."

Nara Lokesh termed the helplessness of the police as pitiable as they were forced to bear silently the humiliations and insults in the hands of the ruling YSRCP activists. 'They were becoming victims despite their connivance and support to the ruling YSRCP offences and atrocities.'

Lokesh recalled how some sections of police became puppets in the hands of YSRCP leaders and attacked the Opposition parties and questioning voices indiscriminately. 'They filed fabricated cases and made false arrests to stifle the voice of the Opposition. When the same YSRCP activists attacked them, the police had to keep silent,' he pointed out.

Expressing concern, Lokesh said there was no action when a CI was threatened and abused by Minister Seediri Appalaraju. The followers of YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh attacked the Krishnalanka police station in Vijayawada city. 'No action has been taken against the culprits in all these instances. The connivance with the ruling party has turned into a curse for the AP police,' he stated.

Lokesh slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime for 'misusing' the police force and then 'ill-treating' them without any guilt. From the beginning, the ruling YSRCP has been suppressing and victimising all the constitutional institutions and established systems. He further stated that they humiliated the employees, teachers, opponents and the police were no exception.

The TDP MLC recalled how the ruling YSRCP used the police to ill-treat Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar. He was a Government doctor, but the police had tied him, paraded and bundled him into an autorickshaw.

The Dalit doctor was harassed till the last moment before his death. The YSRCP regime was victimising the same officers whom it was misusing to target political opponents.