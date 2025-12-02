Nara Lokesh submits report on Cyclone Montha damage to union home minister Amit Shah

State Ministers Lokesh and Anita have submitted a comprehensive report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah detailing the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh, estimated at Rs 6,352 crore. The meeting, held in Amit Shah's chamber in Parliament Hall, included TDP MPs who voiced their concerns over the profound suffering of the people in Andhra Pradesh and the significant infrastructure destruction caused by the cyclone.

According to the report, 3,109 villages have been impacted, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government to provide immediate assistance of ₹3,000 to each affected family. The financial breakdown of the losses includes Rs 271 crore for agriculture-related sectors, Rs 4,324 crore for roads and infrastructure, Rs 41 crore for the power sector, Rs 369 crore for water resources projects, and Rs 1,302 crore for permanent structures.

Of the total loss of Rs 6,352 crore, Rs 902 crore is needed for immediate relief and temporary restoration, as outlined by NDRF guidelines. Lokesh also informed Amit Shah that a central team had recently conducted a field survey of the cyclone's damage. Subsequently, he met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to present a report on the destruction caused by the cyclone and appealed for prompt compensation.