Nara Lokesh terms Amaravati as capital of gods at foundation laying ceremony for banks

Minister Nara Lokesh addressed a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the headquarters of banks and insurance companies in the capital, highlighting the significance of Amaravati as a vital financial hub. Speaking at the event, he remarked that certain forces attempted to undermine Amaravati, which he referred to as the "capital of the gods." He criticized efforts to decentralise governance through a proposal for three capitals, claiming it was a plot against the region.

Lokesh drew attention to the expenditure of Rs. 450 crores on a palace for a single individual, contrasting that with the farmers' enduring fight for a unified state and capital under the rallying cry of "one state, one capital." Emphasising the resilience of the Amaravati project, he asserted that halting its progress was not akin to turning off a light switch.

He commended Prime Minister Modi for his support in laying the foundation for Amaravati and acknowledged the resumption of construction under the current coalition government, which he claimed is now progressing at "jet speed."

The Minister extended his appreciation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her straightforward approach and her support for Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the promotion of Mangalagiri handlooms. He acknowledged her assistance in funding key infrastructure projects, including the Polavaram irrigation project and the Amaravati capital itself, along with backing for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

In a notable development for the economy, Lokesh announced that 15 banks and insurance companies will establish their headquarters in the financial district of Bank Street in the capital, with an investment of Rs. 1,334 crores. This initiative is anticipated to facilitate transactions across the state and enhance Amaravati's status as a financial centre.