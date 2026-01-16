Nara Lokesh to announce the investment in energy sector in AP today evening

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that Andhra Pradesh is poised to establish itself as a global hub for green energy. In a recent statement, he revealed that the state plans to supply green energy to Germany, Singapore, and Japan, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy production.

The initiative is expected to attract an investment of $10 billion and create approximately 8,000 jobs in the region. Minister Lokesh highlighted the importance of this project for the state’s economic development and its commitment to green energy.

A key announcement regarding this initiative is set to be made on Friday evening at 6 PM.