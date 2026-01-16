  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Nara Lokesh to announce the investment in energy sector in AP today evening

  • Created On:  16 Jan 2026 12:33 PM IST
Nara Lokesh to announce the investment in energy sector in AP today evening
X

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that Andhra Pradesh is poised to establish itself as a global hub for green energy.

Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that Andhra Pradesh is poised to establish itself as a global hub for green energy. In a recent statement, he revealed that the state plans to supply green energy to Germany, Singapore, and Japan, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy production.

The initiative is expected to attract an investment of $10 billion and create approximately 8,000 jobs in the region. Minister Lokesh highlighted the importance of this project for the state’s economic development and its commitment to green energy.

A key announcement regarding this initiative is set to be made on Friday evening at 6 PM.

Tags

Nara LokeshGreen EnergyAndhra PradeshForeign InvestmentEnergy Sector
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch With 200MP Camera and Refreshed Design

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 15 Pro series for India, promising a massive 200MP camera, bold design, and flagship-level display upgrades.

Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch With 200MP Camera and Refreshed Design

National News

More
Share it
X