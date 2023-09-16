Nara Lokesh to chair Parliamentary party meeting today, to discuss on strategy in special session

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting will take place in Delhi, with Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of TDP, chairing the meeting. The main agenda of discussion will revolve around the illegality of Chandrababu's arrest and the current situation in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP MPs will gather at MP Galla Jayadev's residence at 3 pm to strategize their approach in Parliament.



The main aim of TDP is to bring attention to Chandrababu's arrest and seek support from various parties to address this issue in both houses of Parliament. Previously, the TDP Parliamentary Party meetings were chaired by Chandrababu, but as he is currently in jail, Nara Lokesh will be leading the meeting for the first time.



On the other hand, the Nara Lokesh who was Delhi is campaigning against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development case. He is said to have meeting the lawyers to discuss on the future course of action regarding the Naidu's arrest.



Meanwhile, the Rajahmahendravaram jail authorities have set up the medical team for emergency purpose keeping in view of Chandrababu Naidu's health.