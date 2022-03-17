Nara Lokesh writes to YS Jagan, urges govt. to provide alternative to Ukraine returned students

TDP leader Nara Lokesh has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged the government to take steps to provide alternative to the students who returned home from Ukraine in the wake of the war. Asked to be somewhat generous in their case. Lokesh said that students studying in Ukraine have reached Telugu states due to the war environment and opined that some of the students who came have already started online classes.



Lokesh, however, said that the students were in confused state as there was no information from the university where they were studying. He said that the government should take a policy decision to take all necessary steps to help the students to complete their courses.



He recalled that the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, had taken steps to help the students to complete the courses and announced that they would bear the financial cost. Lokesh urged the AP government to take the responsibility of the students for completing their studies.



Meanwhile, YSRCP MPs said that the Andhra Pradesh state government is taking steps to ensure that students study in their home state without going abroad for medical treatment. MPs Dr Sanjeeva Kumar, Goddeti Madhavi, BV Satyavathi, Gurumurthy and Chinta Anuradha spoke at a media conference at AP Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday. He said the future of medical students from Ukraine was likely to be clarified soon. So far a total of 918 students have arrived in the state from Ukraine.