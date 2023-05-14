Live
Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra reaches 99th day, to visit Telugu Ganga project today
The Yuva Galam Padayatra led by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has reached its 99th day on Sunday. A meeting will be held with the villagers of new Ramapuram today at Velagam in Srisailam constituency. Later he will visit the Telugu Ganga project followed by face-to-face program with the skilled workers near the forest office.
On Sunday evening, they will meet with SCs, Budagajangas and locals in Velugodu. Nara Lokesh will be staying at the Boya Revula suburb resort for the night.
Meanwhile, Lokesh will organise special programs across Nandyal district on Monday in solidarity with the 100-day Yuva Galam Padayatra. To this extent, former MLC Dorababu, Party State Secretary Surendra Kumar said in a statement. It has been mentioned that padayatras will be held in all the constituencies.
As part of that, they will march from the district party office in Chittoor to Girimpeta Durgamma temple and perform special pujas in the temple. Party ranks have been called to attend this program in large numbers.