Narasaraopet civic chief tests Corona positive

Guntur: As many as 906 Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Friday. The total number of Covid-19 cases touched 14,648. So far 7,978 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and 134 patients died. Narasaraopet municipal commissioner is infected with Covid-19.

Some of the staff of the Gurazala RDO's office was also infected with the Covid-19. The RDO office rooms were sanitized. Staff of the Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri town were infected with Covid-19. As a result, darshan was stopped to the devotees. Covid-19 cases are expected to increase in the days to come. The district administration is strictly implementing the containment strategy and setting up control rooms.