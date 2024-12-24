Narayana directs civic bodies to prepare DPR for infra in 20 days

•Says municipal corporators, municipalities can use own funds for development works without a link to Green Channel from April 1

•Asks commissioners to submit detailed project reports to install streetlighting, drinking water, road works and solid waste management within 20 days for the next three years

Guntur: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said the government will make arrangements to municipal corporations, municipalities to spend their own funds for development works from April 1, without linking to the Green Channel. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already given his nod to this effect.

He addressed the state level workshop for municipal engineers and commissioners at Acharya Nagarjuna University Auditorium on Monday.

The minister directed the municipal commissioners to prepare DPR for infrastructure development within 20 days in 123 municipalities and 16 municipal corporations.

He directed the commissioners to ready an action plan for tax collections and criticised that the YSRCP government transferred Rs 3,200 crore to the CFMS and failed to pay the bills to the contractors, resulting in delay of works.

He instructed the municipal commissioners to submit detailed project reports to install streetlighting, drinking water, road works and solid waste management within 20 days for the next three years.

He said the government prepared estimates to call tenders for development of state capital Amaravati at a cost of Rs 62,000 crore, out of which an action plan was prepared to take up works at a cost of Rs 47,000 crore.

He said the government appointed an IAS officer for MEPMA, to double the income of the SHG group members and added reforms will be implemented in the town planning department.

He made it clear that building construction permissions will be given through a single window system from January 1.

Municipal administration secretary K Kanna Babu, MEPMA managing director, CDMA in-charge Tej Bharat, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner Sampath Kumar, engineer-in-chief Mariyanna were among those who participated.