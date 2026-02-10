Narayana Hospital launches toll-free number for epilepsy patients

A special awareness programme was organized at Narayana Hospital on the occasion of International Epilepsy Day. Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla attended the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that medical students would already be aware of epilepsy, but it is everyone's responsibility to create awareness about it among every member of society.

He unveiled a poster of the special toll-free number 1800-424-0060 established for the patients.

Narayana Medical College Dean Dr P Srinivasulu Reddy said that the second Monday of February is celebrated as Epilepsy Day every year, and that 10-12 million people in India suffer from epilepsy.

The programme was attended by Narayana Hospital Neurologist Dr NS Sampath Kumar, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Harish Ravulapalli, Narayana Medical Institutions Coordinator Dr Biju Ravindran, Operations Head D Rama Rao, Vice Principal Dr Vishwakumar, Medical Superintendent Dr Prabhavati, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Arunkant, and the Principal of the Nursing College. Vanajakumari and the hospital's AGM, AC Shekhar Reddy, participated.