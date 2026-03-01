Narayana slams Trump policies and Modi govt's corporate agendas

Rajamahendravaram: Dr K Narayana, Chairman of CPI National Control Commission, voiced grave concerns over US policies and Donald Trump's actions, claiming they are crippling India’s agricultural and handloom sectors. Speaking to the media at party office in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of subservience to the US, effectively surrendering to Trump’s influence.

Narayana criticised the Modi government for prioritising corporate interests, including waiving loans worth crores. He alleged that 27 Gujarat-based entities defaulted on 27 lakh crore rupees, yet the debts were forgiven without repercussions. He linked Modi’s compliance to US pressure after his name surfaced in the Epstein files. Additionally, Narayana claimed the government is exploiting an Adivasi President to revise forest laws, transferring natural resources to corporates. He condemned ‘Operation Kagar’ and anti-Naxal efforts as pretexts for killing tribals.

He also targeted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for selling agricultural lands to corporations at nominal prices. Narayana affirmed that while Naxalites may perish, their ideology endures amid social inequalities, ensuring communism’s persistence. He pledged to bolster the Communist Party by championing public causes. CPI National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja, State Secretariat Member Tatipaka Madhu, and District Secretary Rekha BhaskaraRao were present.